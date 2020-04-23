Letter: Religion, guns and the world pandemic

Re: the April 12 article "Gun ownership, and the 'trinity' of the Bill of Rights."
Jonathan Hoffman’s opinion column in Sunday’s paper was informative. I always wondered how guns and religion are linked to some people’s belief systems. Rereading his editorial I sensed he felt a buoyant joy in seeing people lining up to buy guns and ammo during a world pandemic. My guess is these people felt anxiety and fear about the future.
Fifty years ago when I was a draftee in the Army, I asked a sergeant what is the scariest thing about going into a war zone. He told me it was “scared young kids with loaded rifles.” Over the years I have come to believe there are other equally scary combinations such as drunks or people on drugs and guns, children who find guns in their home, severely mentally ill and paranoid people and guns and people imbued with racist and hate propaganda and guns. This pandemic will be over (all things pass). I fervently hope that we won’t make it worse by shooting at each other.
Daniel McDonnell
Foothills
