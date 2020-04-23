Letter: Religion, guns and the world pandemic
View Comments

Letter: Religion, guns and the world pandemic

Re: the April 12 article "Gun ownership, and the 'trinity' of the Bill of Rights."

Jonathan Hoffman’s opinion column in Sunday’s paper was informative. I always wondered how guns and religion are linked to some people’s belief systems. Rereading his editorial I sensed he felt a buoyant joy in seeing people lining up to buy guns and ammo during a world pandemic. My guess is these people felt anxiety and fear about the future.

Fifty years ago when I was a draftee in the Army, I asked a sergeant what is the scariest thing about going into a war zone. He told me it was “scared young kids with loaded rifles.” Over the years I have come to believe there are other equally scary combinations such as drunks or people on drugs and guns, children who find guns in their home, severely mentally ill and paranoid people and guns and people imbued with racist and hate propaganda and guns. This pandemic will be over (all things pass). I fervently hope that we won’t make it worse by shooting at each other.

Daniel McDonnell

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Local-issues

Letter: Safety on the Loop

It's great to see folks walking, running, hiking and biking on the Loop. The numbers of us who use this gem of a recreation path have multipli…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News