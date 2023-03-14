I was dismayed that people had forgotten Tom Horne's previous stint as superintendent of education and voted him n again last November. I had hoped that he would quietly disappear after his campaign malfeasance in 2017 (using his AG's staff to work on his re-election efforts). When he previously was Superintendent of Education he destroyed Mexican American studies programs for local high schoolers, made numerous racist statements and publicly supported sex offenders. People must have short memories.

Now he has criticized a school district for voting to cut ties with a Christian University and their "biblically informed values". He has conveniently forgotten two things - our country was founded on freedom of religion, and that includes freedom for all beliefs as well as freedom from religion. Public schools have already been undermined by certain faith-based groups that advocate that only their beliefs should count.

Bonnie Gibson

Foothills