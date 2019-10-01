The current use of “religious freedom” often is simply an excuse to slap anyone who’s “not one of us.” It’s used to free people from providing business services to “those people.” Is it going to be used as an excuse for not obeying a female police officer because our religion consistently degrades the authority of women?
In Tucson, it’s being used to fight a sex education curriculum that’s allegedly ignoring parental responsibility for birds and bees discussions. As a retired teacher, I see too many former students, with children, telling me they still hope to complete high school.
As for the accusation that accurate education is sexualizing children, I suggest watching TV or seeing how people dress and act in public. Decent education isn’t corrupting our children. Interpreting the Golden Rule as “Kill the Non-believers” does a better job of twisting our kids.
Dennis Ritchie
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.