A Phoenix area school district is being sued by The Alliance Defending Freedom (gotta love that name) for violating the constitutional rights of Arizona Christians by dropping a student teacher agreement with Arizona Christian University. The Washington Elementary School District's board voted to terminate the agreement in opposition to Arizona Christian University's stance against LGBTQ students.
Tom Horne, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction, supports the lawsuit, saying, "There's nothing more outrageous than religious prejudice." I'm confused. Does Mr. Horne mean prejudice against traditional Christian beliefs or prejudice against LGBTQ rights? Mr.. Horne, enlighten me, please.
Randall S. Smith
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.