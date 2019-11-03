Thanks to the Pascua Yaqui Tribe for bringing the replica Vietnam Memorial Wall to southern Arizona. When I read the news all I could think of was the sacrifices these men and women made in a time of turmoil in the world. Then I wondered how many progressive liberals in Tucson would come and relive their youth by protesting and spitting on the veterans (names) like they did back in the 60’s. These men and women names represent service and sacrifice to a free nation, which they paid the ultimate price. With all the hate and vile bitter opinions expressed in the star by people who probably never served a day. Opinions coming from the left concerning service during that time period, as proven by the “cadet bones spurs” diatribes written I suppose they still hold that hate within themselves.
Jim Ryles
Northwest side
