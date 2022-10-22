Letter: Relying on the Voters

Once again, the election is on us and political parties will say whatever they believe will convince the voters, lies or truth. Take the Mark Kelly commercial about the most recent law about Climate Change, 'breathing easier' and lower energy prices. This law is another attempt to control the economy and influence the lives of the people based on their interpretation of the impact of the law. Are you losing faith in the claims of anyone talking about Climate Change considering the prediction that we would have a week without rain then a downpour 6 hours later and we are expected to believe that these same people can predict decades into the future. The predictions are not reality but worst case scenario. On top of that, there is no 'green' solution to the energy needs that is lower in price so these claims are more wishful thinking than anything else, selling a candidate through false advertising. Time to trust the intelligence of the voters.