Letter: Remember Every November

Arizona's GOP legislators are failing to police themselves for allegations of ethics and campaign finance misdeeds, but they're working hard to make it more difficult to cast your vote. And, in the height of arrogance they are also making more difficult for citizen initiatives to reach the ballot because we the voters don't really know what's best for the electorate.
Ironically, their actions are making it very easy to remember who not to vote for every November.
Sheldon Clark
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.