Letter: Remember His Words

As the rumpista traitors go through another endless cycle of fabrications several things come to mind. When someone is video taped they create a record make a statement. Recently blake masters went on record as saying men make more than women in part because they do more dangerous work Next we must think back only a matter of days and remember a funeral, that of Deborah Martinez-Garibay. Someone needs to ask masters if HER job was dangerous enough.

Timothy Canny

Oracle

