Letter: Remembering Don Shropshire
Letter: Remembering Don Shropshire

This Sunday's Newspaper insertion, concerning the great accomplishments of the Tucson Rotary Club, contained a remembrance to long-term and fellow Rotarian , Don Shropshire the iconic former CEO of Tucson Medical Center.

I was fortunate to have worked with both he and Jerry Gilmore, who headed up the program, as they joined us in Green Valley in the 1980's to create and develop La Posada; which, today, is rightfully honored for being one of America's most prestigious continuing care retirement communities He, was, and remained so his entire life, a man of great character, honor, vision and fortitude, as was his counterpart, Mr. Gilmore. I appreciate the Tucson Rotary Club for including him in the article.

Carl Bosse

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

