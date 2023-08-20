Recently, Susie and I were the beneficiaries of one of the finest human beings we have ever known, Dr. David Alberts, longtime head of the U of A Cancer Center. We’ve never met anyone who didn’t share our feelings. Unfortunately his big heart finally succumbed to its tireless efforts serving our community. With the minions of people whom you served, we sorrowfully must say goodbye. You will always be our inspiration and our admiration. We love you. Thank you.