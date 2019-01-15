Re: the Jan. 8 column "We shouldn't need a shooting to come together."
Sarah Garrecht Gassen is right. We shouldn't have needed it, but we did come together. Gabby's Congress on Your Corner in front of my Safeway is where I was going to be with granddaughters in tow so they could meet her; a make-up guitar lesson kept us away. I knew nothing of the shooting until my daughter called to "make sure we were all accounted for."
I also learned that there is only one degree of separation between us. Judge John Roll was one of my husband's first students. All of the memories of that day flooded back at the Jan. 8 Memorial Foundation annual remembrance. I shivered as Mayor Rothschild rang a bell for each of the victims after Ron Barber, victim and president of the foundation, read their names. Hearing Ron read his own name was heartbreaking.
Equally heartbreaking was seeing a photo of Ron's family embracing each other on the front page of the Star the next day. Gabby wasn't there. She was in Congress supporting passage of a gun control bill.
Billie Kozolchyk
Foothills
