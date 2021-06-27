 Skip to main content
Letter: Remembering the Camp Grant Massacre
Letter: Remembering the Camp Grant Massacre

Re: the June 22 letter "Remove shameful city names" and the June 19 article 'We have our shame: 136 Apache in 1871.'

I was very glad to see David Fitzsimmons’ June 19 column on the Camp Grant Massacre of 1871, a massacre that has not received sufficient attention in Tucson and Arizona.

I would also like to second the suggestion of letter writer Peg Kazda, that the city remove the names of the ringleaders of the massacre from places of honor in Tucson. These would include streets, schools, neighborhoods, and mountain peaks. Perhaps replacement names could include some of the Apache women slaughtered that day.

Clay Mering

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

