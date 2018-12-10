Thanks for the Dec. 7 stories on Arizonans who died aboard the USS Arizona. The story highlighted the work of Tucsonans Bobbie Jo Buel and David Carter, who have done a breathtaking job of preserving and bringing to life the stories of the ship and the men who worked and died aboard her.
The full-size outline of the Arizona — conceived, designed and executed by Carter on the University of Arizona Mall — uniquely demonstrates to Tucsonans the massive size of “our” ship. There are other mementoes of the Arizona on the UA campus but this undertaking by Carter is truly special. If you haven’t walked that outline, you must do so.
His wife and former Star editor Buel has immersed herself deeply in researching and writing the stories of the men who served on the ship. Because of her, these stories will not be lost to history. Thank you for the stories of the crew of the Arizona — and of their historians, Carter and Buel.
Mark Kimble
North side
