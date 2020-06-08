Letter: Remembering those who died of COVID19 in Tucson
Letter: Remembering those who died of COVID19 in Tucson

Our lives are all being defined by the Coronavirus pandemic and its impacts on our community. According to today's Star, 174 people in Pima County have died due to Covid 19. Who are these people we have lost?

Numbers do not tell us who these individuals are. To honor their lives and to help us come to terms with the profound impact on our community, the Star should run a series of retrospectives on them. Tell us about their lives, their work, their contributions to Tucson; acknowledge family and friends who are grieving.

The media is full of conflicting opinions about the gravity of the pandemic and its toll. I implore you at the Star to help us comprehend the human cost here in Tucson. We need to see the faces and hear the stories of the neighbors we have lost. This can help us all determine how best to move forward.

Laurel Kracen

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

