Re: the July 18 article "Cana detention facility serve as homey space for migrants?."
I invite the Daily Star to research the number of cases currently pending in courts brought by migrants in detention centers over issues related to conditions of the centers. I then invite the Star, it readers, and those in charge of the remodeling to consider the wisdom of disconnecting the existing camera security system in the remodel in light of known cases of sexual and physical assaults reported from the various detention facilities. Disconnecting the existing system will leave the Center, taxpayers and Government with no evidence in defense of any claim of assault subsequently made. Not a good position to be in.
William Bontrager, J.D.
Midtown
