Letter: Removal of all restrictions re COVID

This is an edited copy of an email I sent to Dr. Cara Christ.
Dear Dr. Christ-
As a retired Internist and Fellow of the American College of Physicians I must express my dismay at Gov Ducey removing the restrictions on COVID, and no longer permitting localities such as Tucson to maintain mandatory restrictions. This is irresponsible...the message that “the pandemic is over” is certainly misguided. Most people are not immunized yet, variants may prove troublesome, and we already have problems convincing large portions of the population to use...precautions.
We went through this before. During a lull, restrictions were relaxed and a large spike in cases resulted. Ducey doesn’t seem capable of looking ahead or understanding that we still need to be cautious... as a medical professional you should be advising against this cavalier attitude. Another surge will result in more deaths, illness, and hospitalizations. You need to avoid the politics and use best medical practices. Medical ethics should come before political considerations.
Norman Epstein, MD, FACP
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.