Letter: Remove buffelgrass to reduce fire risk

A recent letter writer noted that Homeowners Associations can reduce the risk of destructive wildfires in the Catalina foothills by removing buffelgrass from their communities. An excellent point.
Insurance companies can also help by refusing to write coverage for residential and commercial properties unless owners remove buffelgrass. A carrot and stick approach (discounts for owners who clear their properties, penalties or cancellation for those who don't) might be even more effective.
Lightning caused wildfires are as old as the Sonoran Desert but, before buffelgrass was introduced by the USDA, they soon burned out for lack of fuel. Those days are long gone. Buffelgrass and other invasive grasses and weeds (e.g. fountain grass) now provide enough fuel to feed high intensity fires that can destroy everything in their path.
HOA's, insurance companies, and most of all, individual property owners can be part of the solution. It's up to us.
William Thornton
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
