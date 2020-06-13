Letter: Remove Confederate monument

Re: the June 10 article "Remove Confederate monument, Arizona's secretary of state urges."
I agree with Secretary of State Katie Hobbs that we in Arizona should seize this moment to finally get rid of monuments, road names, etc., that honor the Confederacy. She's right in saying it's not an attempt to hide our history. We can still read about it in books. But do we want to glorify it with a monument? Imagine statues of Hitler all over Germany or Stalin all over Russia. Monuments are for honoring people or events. It's high time all over this country that we stop honoring the Confederacy. In Arizona, the Jefferson Davis Highway should certainly be renamed. And at Picacho Peak there could be a simple plaque stating that that is the place of the only Civil War battle in Arizona. It doesn't have to have a Confederate flag or be dedicated to any group of people. Let's get it right this time, Arizona!
Aston Bloom
East side
