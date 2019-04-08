Re: the March 31 article "City, looking at safety, removes some crosswalks, plans HAWKs."
Tucson Department of Transportation is removing marked crosswalks. They announced this just as Federal Highways reminds us that they’ve recently updated their Toolbox of Pedestrian Countermeasures with safety estimates. Removing crosswalk striping is not listed as a safety measure!
Studies show that bare pavement is seen by drivers as an indication that there is no legal crossing and people should not be walking there. On wide, multilane roadways, that spells danger for those needing to walk across the street. Vulnerable walkers – the elderly, students and those with a disability -- detour to use marked crossings. We need crosswalks, and need them to be as safe as possible.
Let’s look at the science from FHWA: High visibility crosswalks (those with bold parallel lines the same direction vehicles are moving) increase safety by 48%. Adding advanced stop/yield stripes adds 25% crash reduction. These are cheaply, easily accomplished during repaving if the goal is to move everyone safely.
Molly O'Reilly
Pedestrian Advocate since 2001 at the national, state and local levels
Southwest side
