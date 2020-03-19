Letter: Removing the Confederate Flag
Letter: Removing the Confederate Flag

Using history to justify a symbol of inhumanity and immorality is simply wrong. Symbols of the past need not be waved in the present, especially when doing so reawakens evils of the past and allows those evils to find fertile ground to grow in the present. White supremacist ideology does not need to be hauled up a flagpole today. The Confederate flag is a part of history and should remain in the history books for study. It should not be a contemporary symbol, and those who seek to make it so are certainly not distinguished in my mind.

When I see a flag, I don’t automatically think, “Hmm. The person flying this flag is trying to remind me of history, both good and bad.” I think, “This person espouses whatever this flag symbolizes.”

I disagree with Mr. Classen because his use of history is a warpage of intellectual integrity.

Richard West is an avid reader of history and appreciates its value in understanding and comprehending the present.

Richard West

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

