Letter: removing the early voting option

The legislatures want to remove the permanent early voting option. The senators Michelle Ugenti-Rita think it would be a good idea to require county recorders to send notices to inform people of them being pending to be removed off of the list. I agree with the sending notices to inform people that they are going to be removed off of the lists, I agree with this because people should be notified ahead of time before something is done that will affect them. I do not agree with removing the permanent early voting option because people should be allowed to vote early so the votes can be counted early and on time.
Tatiana Hernandez
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.