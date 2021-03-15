 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: removing the early voting option
View Comments

Letter: removing the early voting option

  • Comments

The legislatures want to remove the permanent early voting option. The senators Michelle Ugenti-Rita think it would be a good idea to require county recorders to send notices to inform people of them being pending to be removed off of the list. I agree with the sending notices to inform people that they are going to be removed off of the lists, I agree with this because people should be notified ahead of time before something is done that will affect them. I do not agree with removing the permanent early voting option because people should be allowed to vote early so the votes can be counted early and on time.

Tatiana Hernandez

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park Zoo

PLEASE do not let this small group of special interest people stop the Asian addition = this expansion has been discussed for years and approv…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News