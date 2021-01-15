Letter: Removing the infection

I would like to commend Stanley G. Feldman on yesterday's Letter To The Editor. His letter was specific, clear cut, and hit that nail on the head! We need to remove these conspirators from office immediately.
Listening to the "talking-heads" on TV, some are saying to forgive, stop the rhetoric, let's unify the country. When Doctors face infection, they find ways to remove it or it will kill the body. These "political representatives" from Arizona, as well as Trump should be removed and put on trial to preserve the democracy of the United States. They are the infection and have proven themselves to be worthy of surgery.
Stephen Makielski
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.