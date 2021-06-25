Letter: Rename Shameful City Names With Apache Names

Thanks, Fitz, for bringing this shameful story to our attention and Peg for your suggestion. With the rest of the nation working to remove Confederate monuments and names of slave holders from various locations, this is the perfect time to remove the names of everyone who took part in the massacre and, in their place, put the name of someone who was killed in the massacre or the name of a famous Apache. At Oury Park, there should be some type of memorial to Oury's victims. If the place name is outside Tucson, pressure needs to be exerted to change those names too.
In fact, it might be a good idea for the entire nation to remove any honors from anyone who had any part in our country's dishonorable treatment of Native Americans. The only recognition they deserve is shame and a true accounting of their actions.
Dave Abbott
Southeast side
