Letter: Renaming The Chuck Huckleberry Loop

Is a shame. The Chuck Huckleberry Loop was supposed to honor his dedication to the citizens of Pima County in making the Loop possible. A testament to him hearing the community voices on what is important and taking action. His name, not the countless hundreds of others who probably worked alongside him to make this happen over the decades adorns the loop. But he heard other voices too - one bespoken of greed. The county like most major employers have a dedicated HR department that facilitates on/off boarding of employees. One does not separate from employment from the county without HR knowing. Furthermore, HR typically works hand-in-hand with the employer's functional management to make sure they too understand what is transpiring. And, finally, there is often a checklist that identifies the employee's "thing to do" when separating from employment, like notify your supervisors which in this case would have been the Pima County Board of Commissioners. Somehow, The Chuck Huckleberry Loop designation doesn't do it for me anymore.