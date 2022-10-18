 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Renewable Energy can be reliable

Re: the Oct. 16 letter "Transitioning to renewables."

The letter writer argues that renewable energy is not dependable. He’s wrong. Oregon’s Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility already combines wind, sun and energy stored in batteries to reliably create enough energy to power a city of 100,000. Fossil fuel energy is not used. The technology to switch to renewable energy is available; it must be scaled up. That will happen when the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) demands it. Creating electricity with fossil fuels is dangerous and must stop as soon as possible. When the house is on fire, the answer is not to pour gasoline on it while waiting for the fire truck. Let’s elect members to the ACC who understand that the change to renewables needs to happen quickly. We have two candidates for the ACC who understand that. Vote for Kuby and Kennedy.

Mike Carran

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

