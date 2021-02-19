 Skip to main content
Letter: Renewable energy requires mined materials
Mining copper will be required for renewable energy, let’s not make Rosemont our NIMBY moment , let alone the state response to Resolution in Superior.

Don Swanson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

