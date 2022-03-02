Letter: Rent increases and valuation

We are owners of a couple of single property homes that have long term tenants in them. We do everything in our power not to unnecessarily increase rents. This is a challenge with increases in all services and repairs. Today we received valuations from the accessors, not tax bills. With the increased paper value of the homes we will have no choice but to increase rents as tax bills arrive. Affordable housing in Tucson is becoming a thing of the past. For owners not planning on selling increases in valuations only serve to hurt tenants and fixed income owners.
Vicki Dawson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.