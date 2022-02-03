 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Rent increases
Which AZ State Government official will step up and work with others to stop the egregious rent increases occurring throughout our state? These increases are enacted by cruel and greedy companies and individuals. Do you know why they do it, aside from the above descriptions? It's simple, because they can. I was sent a certified letter the first of August 2021 notifying me the rent would be increased $205.00 beginning the first of September 2021. The owner only pays for water and sewer. We have rocks, concrete and gravel which make up our back and front porches and driveway(with large potholes). Yes, we've asked for these to be fixed, to no avail. Today will be the second time since mid-Dec. 2021 my heating system needs to be repaired. It's 63 degrees in my circa 1961 apartment this morning. Again, who will step up to make a change for disabled, low income and impoverished individuals and families in our state?

Julie Herrington

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

