Letter: Rents downtown hit 4 K

I was concerned when I read about rents downtown hitting 4 K a month, then astounded when I further read that the city was considering giving a tax break to an out of town developer to create yet more unaffordable housing downtown. Cruachan Capital wants to convert 196 rental units to 256 luxury apartments. Given the dearth of affordable housing in Tucson, I suggest any tax break provided by the city should require that a meaningful portion of new apartments downtown and anywhere else in the city be within the means of working, middle-class and elderly residents. Diversity will help keep our downtown vibrant.
Gayle Jandrey
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.