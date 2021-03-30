 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Rents downtown hit 4 K
View Comments

Letter: Rents downtown hit 4 K

  • Comments

I was concerned when I read about rents downtown hitting 4 K a month, then astounded when I further read that the city was considering giving a tax break to an out of town developer to create yet more unaffordable housing downtown. Cruachan Capital wants to convert 196 rental units to 256 luxury apartments. Given the dearth of affordable housing in Tucson, I suggest any tax break provided by the city should require that a meaningful portion of new apartments downtown and anywhere else in the city be within the means of working, middle-class and elderly residents. Diversity will help keep our downtown vibrant.

Gayle Jandrey

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Fann's Audit

Learning that Senate President Karen Fann now intends to undertake a ”full forensic audit” of Maricopa County’s election results, I am concern…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News