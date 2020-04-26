Letter: Reopening Arizona

The scientists advising us regarding how to proceed in the COVID-19 war are unanimous in warning against wholesale resumption of our pre-pandemic life at this time. I will fully comply with their advice and continue to stay at home as much as possible, wear a mask when out on sorties that are absolutely necessary, continue social distancing, wash my hands for 20 seconds often and not touch my face. Hopefully, I will not get this virus, but, if I do, it will not be because I did not try to protect myself.
If my fellow citizens decide that it's time to re-open the economy against the advice of the experts, then they should be forced to put their name on a constantly updated official list that allows hospitals to refuse to treat them if they contract COVID-19. Hospitals and their staffs must not be overwhelmed by recklessness.
Cindy Soffrin
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
