Letter: reopening of Arizona by ducey is wrong
Letter: reopening of Arizona by ducey is wrong

I am astonished by relaxation of social distancing, stay at home orders and reopening of public places including restaurants, gyms, salons ordered by Governor Ducey as he clearly bowed to political pressure and ideology over scientific evidence and thereby is risking the health and welfare of our people.

Anyone with basic understanding of math can see with their own eyes that the COVID trajectory curve is going almost straight up as cases are increasing and infection rate is almost 13.5% on latest tallies. Only 2% of total Arizona population has been tested since the beginning of outbreak which is woefully inadequate based on the CDC guidelines of what we need to test, track and isolate safely in order to contain this virus.

Looking at it another way, 13% of those tested are positive for COVID infection and the fatality rate is a horrific 5%. Ducey is performing a profound disservice to Arizona residents by prematurely opening. Expect steep increase in infections and deaths from COVID-19 in Arizona.

Marilyn Orenstein

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

