Letter: Reopening Schools
View Comments

Letter: Reopening Schools

This COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for everyone, especially teenagers. Schoolwork only takes a few hours, so the rest of our day is spent doing other activities. Our parents are working and our friends are far away. Zoom calls and FaceTime bring us momentary interactions, but they cannot replace the interpersonal connections that we cherish.

Organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatricians urge schools to reopen. The benefits of reopening clearly outweigh the costs. Schools allow for students to feel empowered, brave, creative, resourceful, artistic, innovative, unstoppable. Without it, students feel sluggish, depressed, defeated, apathetic, thoughtless, aloof, detached.

Wesley Peng

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally appointment

In response to the letter about McSally's appointment to the Senate: When Gov. Ducey appointed McSally to the Senate, someone wrote in that it…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News