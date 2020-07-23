Letter: Reopening Schools

This COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for everyone, especially teenagers. Schoolwork only takes a few hours, so the rest of our day is spent doing other activities. Our parents are working and our friends are far away. Zoom calls and FaceTime bring us momentary interactions, but they cannot replace the interpersonal connections that we cherish.
Organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatricians urge schools to reopen. The benefits of reopening clearly outweigh the costs. Schools allow for students to feel empowered, brave, creative, resourceful, artistic, innovative, unstoppable. Without it, students feel sluggish, depressed, defeated, apathetic, thoughtless, aloof, detached.
Wesley Peng
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
