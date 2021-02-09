Letter: Rep, Bolick's election bill

If the last three months leave any doubt that Republicans are terrified of true democratic republic, look no further than a proposal by Arizona Rep. Shawnna Bolick. Her bill would allow the legislature to overturn results of a presidential election that they didn’t like, even after the results have been legally certified. Just wipe them away with a simple majority vote.
There’s more. In any lawsuit contesting the election, judges are prohibited from dismissing the suit, even when there is no legal merit or evidence. In this case, twelve jurors get to decide who won. The case would eventually be appealed to the Arizona Supreme Court, which currently sets court procedures.
The rich irony here is that Rep. Bolick’s husband is Supreme Court Justice Clint Bolick. One wonders how he feels about his wife’s attempt to dismantle democracy while usurping judicial prerogatives. It must make for interesting dinner conversations.
Dan Gipple
Southeast side
