 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Rep, Bolick's election bill
View Comments

Letter: Rep, Bolick's election bill

  • Comments

If the last three months leave any doubt that Republicans are terrified of true democratic republic, look no further than a proposal by Arizona Rep. Shawnna Bolick. Her bill would allow the legislature to overturn results of a presidential election that they didn’t like, even after the results have been legally certified. Just wipe them away with a simple majority vote.

There’s more. In any lawsuit contesting the election, judges are prohibited from dismissing the suit, even when there is no legal merit or evidence. In this case, twelve jurors get to decide who won. The case would eventually be appealed to the Arizona Supreme Court, which currently sets court procedures.

The rich irony here is that Rep. Bolick’s husband is Supreme Court Justice Clint Bolick. One wonders how he feels about his wife’s attempt to dismantle democracy while usurping judicial prerogatives. It must make for interesting dinner conversations.

Dan Gipple

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Stop the Steal!

No, not that false narrative about an election "steal" by Democrats. I'm talking about Arizona Republican legislators trying to steal our vote…

Local-issues

Letter: GAS PRICES

Three (3) weeks ago I filled up my gas tank; price was $183.9/gallon. Today, Sat. 01/30/21 filled up my gas tank; price was $231.9/gallon. How…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News