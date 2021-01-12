Letter: Rep. Bret Roberts Needs to Think Bigger than Curfews

Rep. Bret Roberts has asked the state attorney general to “look into the legality” of the Pima county curfew. There are already many curfews in place in Arizona as part of City and Country Ordinances-- especially for teenagers. These were enacted long before COVID-19 constituted a real state of emergency. Rep. Roberts has not asked for state review of those curfews?
Throughout history local governments have issued curfews to protect its citizens in times of crisis. That is exactly what citizens expect. Rep Robert's claim that personal liberty is eroded by a curfew is indisputable. To a much broader extent, we have to argue that any law erodes some personal liberty so why not go after speed limits, vehicle licenses, stop lights and all the other common sense laws that help us live as a civilized community of citizens?
Rep. Roberts let’s not just stop with curfews in your quest. Think big!
Jack Royer
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.