Letter: Rep. Finchem needs to be removed
Several letters to the editor on Monday and Tuesday expressed outrage over the conduct of state Rep. Finchem and US Reps. Schweikert, Gosar, Biggs, and Lesko. The writers think these people are unfit to hold office.

All who agree should read section 3 of the 14th Amendment, adopted shortly after the Civil War. It says that no person who has taken an oath of office to support the US Constitution, and who then “shall have en-gaged in insurrection” against the Constitution, shall be a senator or repre-sentative in Congress or “hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State.” The provision also applies to any person who, after taking the oath of office, has “given aid or comfort to the enemies” who have engaged in such insurrection.

Perhaps some constituents of these five legislators may wish to challenge their right to continue in office.

Stanley G.Feldman, Chief Justice (ret.), Arizona Supreme Court

Stanley Feldman

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

