You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Rep. Finchem Not Qualified To Provide Heath Information
View Comments

Letter: Rep. Finchem Not Qualified To Provide Heath Information

As residents of Oro Valley, we are dismayed that our state representative hired his own brother to do an “independent, objective analysis “. We hope this study was not paid for with taxpayer dollars. The study concludes that there is a downward trend in Covid hospitalizations, which is not true. The study seems to be an attempt to convince the Governor that restricting activities is an overreaction to the pandemic. Rep. Finchem argues that the effort to flatten the curve is somehow unrelated to preventing transmission of the virus. In fact, steps to prevent transmission are the only way to flatten the curve. Arizona is going in the wrong direction, so more restrictions, not less, make sense until we can get our out-of-control infection rate to a manageable level. Rep. Finchem is using his position to spread misinformation about a killer pandemic, thus putting Arizona lives at increased risk. We suggest that it’s time for Oro Valley to find a new state representative in November.

Colleen , Ken McKaughan, Watters

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott

To those whom don't know who Rex Scott is, he is a man of integrity, accountability, and is highly reputable. Rex Scott is my former middle sc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News