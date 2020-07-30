Letter: Rep. Finchem Not Qualified To Provide Heath Information

As residents of Oro Valley, we are dismayed that our state representative hired his own brother to do an “independent, objective analysis “. We hope this study was not paid for with taxpayer dollars. The study concludes that there is a downward trend in Covid hospitalizations, which is not true. The study seems to be an attempt to convince the Governor that restricting activities is an overreaction to the pandemic. Rep. Finchem argues that the effort to flatten the curve is somehow unrelated to preventing transmission of the virus. In fact, steps to prevent transmission are the only way to flatten the curve. Arizona is going in the wrong direction, so more restrictions, not less, make sense until we can get our out-of-control infection rate to a manageable level. Rep. Finchem is using his position to spread misinformation about a killer pandemic, thus putting Arizona lives at increased risk. We suggest that it’s time for Oro Valley to find a new state representative in November.
Colleen , Ken McKaughan, Watters
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!