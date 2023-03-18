Rep. Harris assumed fraud as "How can a state treasurer receive more votes than a Republican gubernatorial or Senante candidate?" The answer is simple(and happens to represent exactly how I voted). Ms.Yee's credentials were excellent, while Lake and Masters were the election denial themes and little else. A less nicely way to put it is, Yee ran on her abilities,while Lake and Masters ran as 'denier nuts.'

I might add that my vote for Yee was the only Republican I voted for and this is from a guy who's voted 85-90% of my life as a Republican, from Eisenhower(a hint of my age-just about right for me to run for President!) up to 2016, when I stopped.

In short, Ms. Harris, so long as the Republicans give us these kind of candidates( plus Kelli Ward), watch red go purple then to blue

Phil Lyons

Foothills