Seniors. Veterans. Sick children. These folks in our community don’t seem to matter to Rep. Juan Ciscomani – contrary to what he claims in his Newsletter, saying, “I’ll never stop fighting to ensure our courageous veterans receive the services and high-quality benefits...”

If they did matter, he would have had enough of a backbone to reject pressure from the extreme wing of the Republican Party. But Rep. Ciscomani didn’t want to upset the MAGA apple cart!

He showed us exactly who he is: a partisan politician who is OK with voting for massive budget cuts to Medicaid, veterans’ health care, Meals on Wheels, and more, all to force an unnecessary fight against raising the debt ceiling.

Rep. Juan Ciscomani should have a town hall in the City of Tucson and face his constituents so that he can hear how we feel about actions that deserve priority-and, vote to raise the debt ceiling without precondition!

Kathryn Salm

Midtown