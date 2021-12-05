 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Rep Queng Hguyen
View Comments

Letter: Rep Queng Hguyen

  • Comments

Re: the Nov. 29 article "AZ Rep. wants communism taught."

I suggest that the efforts by Representative Quang Nguyen to install Communism as a required subject in all Arizona schools ( both public and private?) might possibly be better served he he focused his efforts to first do so among his Republic Party members. Focus his attention on the current members of his party that refused to honor the Capitol police that lost their lives defending our Capitol and defended our way of government. If he believes that Communism is indeed the gravest threat to our way of life he then join the Two,yes 2, Republican members of Congress willing to defend our Constitution from the insurrectionists that attempted to overthrow our government! The problem of Communism, real as it is, may well have been the form of government the insurrectionist were attempting to install! Until the Republican party joins in the effort to discover this we may never know!

Robert Cozad

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Police Brutality

Watching the video of the off-duty Tucson Police officer pin a woman and her daughter to the ground in the parking lot of Cullinary Dropout wa…

Local-issues

Letter: Police action

Regarding Tim Steller article 11/28/21. This police incident was horrific. This officer had absolutely no reason to take these women down. I j…

Local-issues

Letter: The Loop

I walk the Loop for my health. However, lately I feel that I am taking my life in my hands because of fast riding bicyclists.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News