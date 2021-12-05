Letter: Rep Queng Hguyen

Re: the Nov. 29 article "AZ Rep. wants communism taught."
I suggest that the efforts by Representative Quang Nguyen to install Communism as a required subject in all Arizona schools ( both public and private?) might possibly be better served he he focused his efforts to first do so among his Republic Party members. Focus his attention on the current members of his party that refused to honor the Capitol police that lost their lives defending our Capitol and defended our way of government. If he believes that Communism is indeed the gravest threat to our way of life he then join the Two,yes 2, Republican members of Congress willing to defend our Constitution from the insurrectionists that attempted to overthrow our government! The problem of Communism, real as it is, may well have been the form of government the insurrectionist were attempting to install! Until the Republican party joins in the effort to discover this we may never know!
Robert Cozad
Oro Valley
