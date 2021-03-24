 Skip to main content
Letter: Rep. Townsend argument for HB2569 dubious.
Letter: Rep. Townsend argument for HB2569 dubious.

HB 2569 increases my list of voter suppression bills in Arizona to 23. Republicans are complaining that Mark Zuckerberg gave counties money to fund their election administration. Election administration is not partisan. It provides drop boxes, drive through voting, clean polling places, equipment, etc. Rep. Kelly Townsend R-Mesa argues that “If we wouldn't be OK with international contributions to our elections, why should we be OK if it's a millionaire or a billionaire? This argument is surprising and ingenuous since Rep. Townsend attended the 2020 annual conference of the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC). ALEC is a secretive political influence conduit which crafts model bills on behalf of sponsoring corporations and millionaires and billionaires and passes these model bills along to state legislators who are members. This amounts to corporations, millionaires and billionaires writing the laws that we live under. How can she argue that she is not OK with big money influence when she attends a meeting which is facilitating big money influence?

Robert White

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

