Letter: REPAIR OUR HOMETOWN NOW

There is a golden opportunity to repair our city on voting day. Vote for Val Romero in the Tucson Ward 6 City Council race. He has solid solutions. He will lead using positive methods to get the crucial things that need doing here done. Correctly for a change. Finally!
I believe that he cares about solving the same things we all want to see solved:
1. Mandates on masks and vaccine overreaches
2. Public Safety
3. Infrastructure - Roads and buildings
4. Economy and Local Business
5. 5G
At last, a solid individual with the soul of a native son comes forward to help us. I think that his only agenda is to make his home, our home, healthy, happy, safe and prosperous. One day soon, I hope! If that sounds like what you want for your hometown too, please vote Val Romero for Ward 6 City Council. Thanks. I wager you'll be glad you did.
P. Harvey Hirsch
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.