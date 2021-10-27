 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: REPAIR OUR HOMETOWN NOW
View Comments

Letter: REPAIR OUR HOMETOWN NOW

  • Comments

There is a golden opportunity to repair our city on voting day. Vote for Val Romero in the Tucson Ward 6 City Council race. He has solid solutions. He will lead using positive methods to get the crucial things that need doing here done. Correctly for a change. Finally!

I believe that he cares about solving the same things we all want to see solved:

1. Mandates on masks and vaccine overreaches

2. Public Safety

3. Infrastructure - Roads and buildings

4. Economy and Local Business

5. 5G

At last, a solid individual with the soul of a native son comes forward to help us. I think that his only agenda is to make his home, our home, healthy, happy, safe and prosperous. One day soon, I hope! If that sounds like what you want for your hometown too, please vote Val Romero for Ward 6 City Council. Thanks. I wager you'll be glad you did.

P. Harvey Hirsch

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Shadow of a Doubt

I just completed my City and County election ballots and am filled with uncertainty. Will cyber criminals alter local voting machines? Will ri…

Local-issues

Letter: Affordable housing

My thoughts for a simple solution to the housing crisis currently exploding in Tucson, and sweeping through large cities across the country du…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News