Letter: Reply -- Roll call for the unvaccinated
Letter: Reply -- Roll call for the unvaccinated

The Star kindly printed my letter titled 'Roll call for the unvaccinated' in which I listed evangelicals, illegals, libertarians, blacks, the invincible young and the working busy as co-contributors as to why America has an large un-vaxxed population. I closed by asking if I’d missed anyone.

A northeast side writer responded offering that I omitted those with a political axe to grind. Her point has everything to do with Trump-hate and zero to do with today’s less than stellar vaccination rate. Trump’s Operation Warp Speed delivered 95% effective mRNA technology vaccines in 11 months, from virus sequencing, through FDA approval and then shots in the arm.

Who’s grinding the ax?

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

