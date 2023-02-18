Adam Minter writes that agriculture uses 74% of Arizona's water every year, but I add that it only contributes 1.7% to Arizona's GDP. Cotton grown in Arizona by itself uses seven times as much water per year as the whole city of Tucson, and cotton wouldn't be grown here at all without generous government subsidies, which have totalled $1.1 billion over the past 20 years. Lactating dairy cows require 30-50 gallons of water a day, and along with beef cattle, the feed alone for them constitutes 55% of water usage in the Colorado River Basin.