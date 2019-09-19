Re: the September 17 article "High court: Businesses can refuse services for same-sex marriages."

Thank you for publishing the name of Brush & Nib as the name of the company bringing the suit to refuse service to same-sex couples. I will never darken their establishment and hope my like-minded friends will do like-wise. I am straight but care very much for civil rights and fairness for everyone.

I studied the Bible for many years (old and new Testament) and this is new to me. I also found no passage to explain the bigotry we are encountering in our everyday like at this time.

Sonja Allen

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

