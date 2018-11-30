Thank you for the Harvard Health Blog ”Watch for warning signs of a concussion”. This blog will bring awareness to the subject of concussions. As medical providers in the Tucson community who treat concussions we believe proper knowledge on the topic is vital.
A few statements from the article need to be described in more detail.
First concussions can and should be treated. There are treatments that can positively affect the recovery. Complete rest- i.e. having a person do no activity and stay in a dark room is detrimental and should be avoided. The young concussion patient can participate in normal activities as long as they do not cause increasing symptoms such as headache, visual problems, nausea, dizziness, fogginess, difficulty with concentrating, impaired memory or sleeping problems.
Preventing any secondary trauma before the first concussion has healed is very important. A young concussion patient should avoid any activity that puts them at risk for another head blow, i.e., returning to contact sport, skate boarding, and playing on playground equipment.
If the young concussion patient has increasing symptoms with activity such as reading, computer work, being in busy environments, easy exercise like walking or trouble sleeping, they need to be evaluated by a medical professional, primarily an athletic trainer or physician trained and experienced in managing concussions. Tucson has more than one facility that has access to these providers.
Concussions are treatable and full recovery without any long-term issues is the norm.
Randy P. Cohen AT, DPT
Holly Beach MD
Hirsch Handmaker MD
Jason Klein AT, PT
Mo Mortazavi MD
Troy Taduran DO
Aaron Walker MBA, AT
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.