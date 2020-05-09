Letter: reply to Gil Shapiro's op-ed of 4-21-20

Re: the April 21 article "Nonbelievers find their own comfort in this crisis."
In his latest op-ed Gil Shapiro claims as atheists every American who is ‘religiously unaffiliated,’ a distortion of the Pew Research Center’s finding that 26% of the U.S. population is religiously unaffiliated. According to Pew atheists account for 4% of U.S. adults, agnostics 5%, and 17% describe their religion as 'nothing in particular'.
While some American believers don't accept science that conflicts with their religious views, most are as committed to seeking scientific solutions to the coronavirus pandemic as are nonbelievers, secular humanists or atheists.
Shapiro defines secularism as "the application of reason and science to the understanding of the universe and the solving of human problems." But that descriptor is common to the intellectual labor of anyone using cognitive and other skills to come to grips with the world we all live in. Secular humanism is itself a belief system, one devoid of a higher power but nonetheless a stance vis-a-vis the world as it is and a way of coping with it.
