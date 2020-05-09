Letter: reply to Gil Shapiro's op-ed of 4-21-20
View Comments

Letter: reply to Gil Shapiro's op-ed of 4-21-20

Re: the April 21 article "Nonbelievers find their own comfort in this crisis."

In his latest op-ed Gil Shapiro claims as atheists every American who is ‘religiously unaffiliated,’ a distortion of the Pew Research Center’s finding that 26% of the U.S. population is religiously unaffiliated. According to Pew atheists account for 4% of U.S. adults, agnostics 5%, and 17% describe their religion as 'nothing in particular'.

While some American believers don't accept science that conflicts with their religious views, most are as committed to seeking scientific solutions to the coronavirus pandemic as are nonbelievers, secular humanists or atheists.

Shapiro defines secularism as "the application of reason and science to the understanding of the universe and the solving of human problems." But that descriptor is common to the intellectual labor of anyone using cognitive and other skills to come to grips with the world we all live in. Secular humanism is itself a belief system, one devoid of a higher power but nonetheless a stance vis-a-vis the world as it is and a way of coping with it.

Frank Bergen

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

A recent confused letter writer remarked how U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly “neither understands nor endorses capitalism,” and then meets hi…

Local-issues

Letter: Safety On The Loop

This is to thank Marcy Tigerman for her letter in today's Arizona Star. I would like to add a comment, directed toward the hotshot cyclists wh…

Local-issues

Letter: masks

A shout out to companies that provide cloth masks to their employees. StrongBuilt Plumbing, and Air came to my house to do an estimate for AC.…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News