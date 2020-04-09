Letter: Reply to letter on 4/8 calling for Kelly to stop campaigning
Letter: Reply to letter on 4/8 calling for Kelly to stop campaigning

Re: letter calling on Kelly to stop his campaigning. He is not holding rallies. Nothing where he is out among people. His campaign is not putting out negative ads against the President. Heck he isn't putting them out against McSally even though he could.

If the lifelong democrat (as she called herself) thinks we should not vote for him, we will just have 4 more years of the Trump show.

Mary Dougherty

Southeast side

