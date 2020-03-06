Letter: Reply to Mr. Carson's letter
Mr. Carson doesn't appear to be aware that the first thing taught in the Az. Concealed carry permit course is that you are both criminally and civil responsibile for every bullet that you discharge. If anyone who carries whether with or without a permit doesn't know this, they should acquaint themselves with this concept yesterday. Firearms responsibility is in the right now. It always has been. There are no accidental shootings.

Larry Allgood

larry allgood

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

