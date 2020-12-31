Letter: Report Covid Data Responsibly

For months you've reported Arizona COVID cases with maps of total infection numbers by county. This has given readers the impression that Pima and Maricopa counties are the hardest hit - both have been shown in a perennial deep red. Of course these counties will always have the biggest total numbers as they have the two biggest populations in the state.
Your map needs to inform readers about the counties in the state that are suffering the gravest impact, proportionate to their populations. Using this logic the TOP THREE counties most impacted are Yuma, Santa Cruz and Apache - at 11.7% ,10.9% and 10.1% cases per population, respectively. That ranks Maricopa (7.1%.) and Pima (6.9%) 8th and 9th in the state in terms of infection rate. Compare the counties to the overall state COVID rate of 7.0% you can now see that COVID worst impact is not Pima or Maricopa.
Change your maps to Covid impact per population to better inform you readers and our leadership.
Randy Cole
Oro Valley
