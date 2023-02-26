How wrong that the former Attorney General knew the 2020 election was fair with no discernible fraud and then kept that secret. Wrong that public information was concealed and wrong that it purposely fueled thoughts and conspiracy theories he knew were unfounded.

Those theories gave tax funded Ninjas who came in and hand counted ballots for months and increasing Joe Biden's Arizona win. Theories that allowed County Supervisors to justify not counting votes that actually supported their candidates' win in Cochise County. All of that based on false information and wrong theories known to be false. All of that allowed people to say there were "doubts" and "irregularities" when in fact there were none.